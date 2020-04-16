Global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market.

Cold and heat are the most common types of non-addictive and non-invasive pain relief therapies for joint pain and muscle. In general, injury causes inflammation and swelling. Ice will decrease the blood flow to the injury by decreasing inflammation and swelling. Pain can be treated with heat which will bring blood to the area and promote healing. Heat therapy opens up the blood vessels and increase blood flow by supplying oxygen and nutrients in order to relax the muscles, ligaments and tendons.

Cold therapy slows down the blood supply to the injury section by reducing pain and swelling. There are many useful reactions taking place when cold therapy is applied such as slow blood circulation, reduction of inflammation, pain and muscle spasm. Cold therapy packs should be used if the area is swollen or bruised. Cold therapy can be taken in the form of ice or gel pack. Cold therapy packs should be used for 24 to 48 hours after injury.

The global Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hot and Cold Therapy Packs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot and Cold Therapy Packs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company (US)

Beiersdorf Australia (AUS)

BREG, Inc. (US)

Bruder Healthcare (US)

Caldera International (US)

Cardinal Health (US)

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (JP)

Carex Health (US)

Modular Thermal (US)

Koolpak Ltd (UK)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Patches

Gels

Sprays

Creams

Segment by Application

Muscle spasms

Joint stiffness

Low back pain

Muscle aches

Other

