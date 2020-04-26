Global Hospital Mobile Carts Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hospital Mobile Carts market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Medical cart/trolley is a mobile equipment, which consists of a set of shelves, trays, compartments, and drawers for hospital use and medical settings. It carries, dispense, and transport emergency drugs, medicines, medical devices, and medical instruments. Carts are a crucial aspect of medical aid as it provides storing, recording, and dispensing drugs, supplies, and patient information along with patient care. Many carts are designed to supply various surgical and emergency needs depending on the operating room and other medical settings.

Hospitals are the largest end users of medical carts. Availability of technologically advanced and mobile medical workstations is driving their adoption. These advancements include adjustable, secure, and efficient systems for medication delivery.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to register an exponential CAGR in the coming years. Presence of streamlined healthcare operations from hospital admissions to reimbursements and availability of integrated healthcare IT systems to maintain EHR are some of the factors contributing to the regions dominance in the market for medical carts.

Medical device manufacturers in this region are focusing on developing advanced medical carts on wheels to meet customer demand. For this, companies are changing their product portfolio to include new technologically advanced products such as clinical workstations with batteries, security drawers, and automated dispensing systems.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth as manufacturers in this region are focusing on developing low-cost devices with higher efficiency. In addition, global players are investing in local companies owing to low costs of labor and raw materials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AFC Industries

Ergotron, Inc

ITD GmbH

Enovate Medical

JACO Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

Medline Industries Inc.

Hergo Ergonomic Support Systems, Inc.

Performance Health

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anesthesia Carts

Emergency Carts

Procedure Carts

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physician Offices or Clinics

Others

