Global Honeysuckle Extracts Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Honeysuckle Extracts Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global honeysuckle extracts market report has been segmented on the basis of source, form, application, distribution channel, and region.

Honeysuckle Extracts Market: Overview

Honeysuckle is a shrub or vines which belong to Lonicera family and generally found in China, Eastern Europe, India, North America. The honeysuckle extracts are removed from honeysuckle plants leaves and roots, which are used for medicinal purposes. The honeysuckle extracts have extensive uses in several industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverages industry and is available in the form of liquid and powder.

Honeysuckle Extracts Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing awareness regarding health benefits offered by honeysuckle extracts is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing demand for natural ingredients of honeysuckle extract in various end-use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverage and pharmaceutical is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the next 10 years. In addition, growing consumer inclination towards organic-based products, coupled with the rising adoption of healthy products in developing countries are other factors expected to boost the market growth in the coming years. Increasing adoption of honeysuckle extracts in the personal care products industry is one of the factor fueling growth of the global honeysuckle extracts market in the near future.

However, stringent regulations and rules associated with honeysuckle extracts is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Honeysuckle Extracts Market, Analysis by Segment

There are two source segments, among which, the organic segment is anticipated to dominate in the global market with significant revenue share, due to rising consumer preference for organic food products in developing countries.

The form type has been segmented into three segments, out of which the powder segment is estimated to be the dominant in terms of revenue in the target market.

Among the application segments, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to account for higher revenue contribution in the global market, attributable to the increasing demand for natural products among individuals in developed economies.

Among the distribution channel segments, the indirect sales segment is projected to register higher growth rate in the global market, due to increasing demand for honeysuckle extracts in the retail industry.

Honeysuckle Extracts Market, Analysis by Region

The North America honeysuckle extracts market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global market over the next 10 years, because of rapidly growing pharmaceuticals industry, coupled with rising use of honeysuckle extracts in the pharmaceutical industry for medicinal and therapeutic uses. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register a lucrative growth rate in the global honeysuckle extracts market, owing to increasing use of honeysuckle extracts in cosmetics and personal care products. Growing adoption for plant-based ingredients in the cosmetic sector and increasing demand for natural cosmetics products is projected to support growth of the Asia Pacific market. The Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa markets are expected to register moderate growth rate in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Honeysuckle Extracts Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by source:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by form:

Liquid

Capsule

Powder

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & beverage

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect

