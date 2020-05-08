Global Honey Wine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Honey Wine Market market.

Global Honey Wine Market: Overview

Honey wine or mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey with water, sometimes with fruits, grains, spices, or hops. Honey wine is a source of a various substance such as minerals, vitamins, protein, antitoxic, and sugars which make it beneficial for the body. It has various health benefits such as it boosts the immune system, detoxifies the body and has powerful infection-fighting properties.

Global Honey Wine Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for honey wine in developed economies owing to its increasing demand for alcoholic beverages is expected to drive growth of the global honey wine market over the next 10 years. Rapid urbanization, changing consumption patterns, and high spending power of individuals in developed countries, are factors projected to support revenue growth of the global honey wine market. Moreover, changing lifestyles, growing influence of social media, and increasing social meetings and club-culture are also factors expected to drive growth of the global market in the near future.

However, the availability of various alcoholic beverage substitutes is a major factor projected to retrain the global honey wine market to a certain extent.

Global Honey Wine Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, the organic segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global market. The growing consumer preference for organic beverages owing to health benefits related to consumption of organic beverages is estimated to support growth of the segment.

Among the product type, the metheglin segment is anticipated to register a lucrative growth in the global market.

Among the sales channel segment, the hotels/restaurants/bars are projected to register a considerable growth rate in the honey wine market in the next few years. Increasing number of hotels, restaurant, and bars in developing and developed countries is projected to drive growth of the segment.

Global Honey Wine Market: Region Analysis

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global honey wine market in the upcoming years. The dominance can be attributed to the rising popularity of honey wine, coupled with increasing production of honey-based wine in the countries in the region. The North America market is projected to register high growth rate in the next 10 years, owing to the growing preference for alcoholic beverages in this region. Increasing consumption of honey wine among individuals especially in hotels and restaurants in the region is estimated to propel growth of the North America honey wine market. In addition, the presence of key manufacturers in the countries in the region is projected to support the growth of honey wine market in North America.

The honey wine market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow moderately in the global market. The Latin America market is projected to register steady growth in the global market during the forecast period.

Global Honey Wine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by variety:

Traditional

Cyser (Mead with apples)

Melomel (Mead with other fruits)

Pyment (Mead with gapes)

Metheglin (Mead with spices or herbs)

Segmentation by sales channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Commercial

Hotels/Restaurants/Bars

Online Retailers

