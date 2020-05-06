Global Hometech Textiles Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hometech Textiles market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A textile product manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes is called a technical textile. A technical textile used in home furnishing and clothing is called hometech textile. The hometech textiles market comprises a strong part of the technical textile market including upholstered furniture industry. Household textiles and furnishings. Hometech textiles range from filter products used in vacuum cleaners to fiber fills in mattresses and pillows.

Hometech products are made of both synthetic and natural fibers. Hometech textiles are widely utilized in furniture & interior decoration, sun protection, cushion materials, carpeting, fireproofing, wall coverings, flooring and textile reinforced fittings etc. Hometech textiles ranks 4th largest in sales of all the other technical textiles. Western Economies account for the biggest market share of hometech textiles followed by Asia Pacific. Hometech Textile products are in continuous use by household as well as commercial sectors.

The global Hometech Textiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hometech Textiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hometech Textiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Polymer Group Inc.

Freudenberg

TWE Group

Ahlstrom Corporation

Dupont Chemicals

Aadinath Hometech etc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bathroom

Bedroom

Living room

Kitchen

Segment by Application

Commericial

Household

