Global Home Entertainment Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global home entertainment devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, connectivity, and region.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Overview

Home entertainment devices are electronic gadgets through which individuals can listen music, view movies, and other various entertainment activities. Home entertainment devices includes consumer electronic products such as television sets, audio equipment, video players & recorders, and gaming devices.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing penetration of smartphones and Internet has led to increasing awareness regarding digital technology and wireless network connectivity which is one of the major factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, availability of such devices with advanced specifications along with variety of brands to choose from is another factor projected to propel growth of the global market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income, coupled with consumer shift to alternate platforms including smartphones, mobile gaming, etc. are some additional factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Furthermore, rapidly changing requirements of the consumers is influencing manufacturers to introduce advanced gadgets at affordable prices which is expected to augment the target market growth. Also, increasing demand for gaming consoles among kids is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Whereas, high cost of home entertainment devices and shifting preference to other alternatives are some major factors expected to hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, various health issues caused by continuous usage of these devices may challenge growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the video equipment segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing demand for smart TVs.

Among the connectivity segments, the wireless segment is projected to account for significant shares in the global market, owing to various benefits offered by wireless technology including remote accessibility, easy to use, and cost effectiveness.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Home entertainment devices market in North America is projected to register substantial growth, owing to existence of major companies. In addition, high adoption rate of new technologies and increasing demand for these devices among tech-savvy population are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the target market in this region. Asia Pacific home entertainment devices market is projected to account for majority revenue shares in target market. Availability of raw material and labor at minimum cost in emerging countries such as India and China is one of the key factor expected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. In addition, increasing disposable income, coupled with inclination towards leisure and entertainment activities is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Markets in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America are expected to register considerable growth in the upcoming period.

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Audio Equipment

Audio Systems

Headphones

Home Theatre In-a-Box (HTIB)

Home Radios

Sound Bars

Video Equipment

Televisions

Projectors

DVD & Blue Ray Players

Digital Video Recorders

Gaming Consoles

Segmentation by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

