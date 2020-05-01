Global HIV Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the HIV Drugs market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the HIV Drugs market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the HIV Drugs market."

HIV is a type of retrovirus that causes serious complications in humans. It generally spreads via the blood, semen, vaginal fluid, pre-ejaculate, or breast milk. The global market for HIV drugs is envisaged to surpass USD 19,000 million by 2019 owing to the recent rise in HIV patient population.

One of the primary factors catalyzing the growth of the global HIV drugs market is increase in the prevalence of HIV and its diagnosis. Apart from this, the market is also influenced by a rise in the number of government initiatives for spreading the awareness amongst people regarding causes, symptoms and treatments. Moreover, the introduction of generic drugs, which are cost-effective and chemically identical to branded drugs, act as another factor that is contributing towards the demand for HIV drugs.

The global HIV Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on HIV Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HIV Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Multi-Class Combination Products

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Fusion Inhibitors

Entry Inhibitors – CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

