Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hip Resurfacing Implants Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hip Resurfacing Implants market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering.

Hip resurfacing creates bigger hip ball than generally used in hip replacement, which reduces the risk of dislocation. Hip resurfacing provide active and improved quality of life which is done by restoring functionality to the hip through replacing damaged bone and cartilage while preserving natural bone as possible. The companies in hip resurfacing market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, launch of innovative products according to the customer needs to gain larger market share. The Manufacturers are focused on developing new resurfacing implants with minimally invasive procedures.

The global Hip Resurfacing Implants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hip Resurfacing Implants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hip Resurfacing Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith and Nephew

B.Braun Melsungen

Corin

Waldemer Link

Wright Medical

Arthrex

ConforMIS

Corentec

Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY)

Euros France

Evolutis

FH Orthopedics

Integra LifeSciences

Lima Corporate

Medacta

Ortosintese

Peter Brehm

Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

Surgival

Synergie Ingenierie Medicale

Tecomet

DJO Global

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cemented Total Hip Implant

Cement Free Total Hip Implant

Partial Femoral Head Implant

Hip Resurfacing

Revision Hip Implants

Segment by Application

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Surgery Centers

