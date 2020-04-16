Global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Temperature Insulation (HTI) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Temperature Insulation (HTI) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Temperature Insulation (HTI) market.”

HTI products are used for application requiring high temperature, which is more than 1,000 c. The major function of HTI products is to conserve energy by reducing heat loss, controlling surface temperature, increasing operating efficiency of ventilation and reducing or preventing the damage of equipment.

The major benefits offered by HTI products are sustainability at high temperatures and high compressive strength. High temperature insulation products are widely used in industrial applications, fire protection and emission control applications. Some of the industries where HTI products are used widely are petrochemicals, refractory, metallurgy, glass, cement, aluminum and others. Petrochemicals and glass industries together consume more than 40% of the total HTI products market.

The global High Temperature Insulation (HTI) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Insulation (HTI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Insulation (HTI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company (USA)

ADL Insulflex, Inc. (USA)

Almatis GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (US)

Cellaris Ltd (Israel)

Hi-Temp Insulation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd. (Japan)

M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik (Germany)

Mitsubishi Plastics Inc. (Japan)

Morgan Thermal Ceramics (UK)

Pacor, Inc. (USA)

Promat International (Belgium)

Microtherm N.V. (Belgium)

Pyrotek Incorporated (USA)

RHI AG (Austria)

Shandong Luyang Share Co., Ltd. (China)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

YESO Insulating Products Co. Ltd. (China)

Zircar Ceramics, Inc. (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1000°C-1150°C

1150°C-1300°C

1300°C-1500°C

Above 1500°C

Segment by Application

Aluminum

Cement

Ceramics

Glass

Petrochemicals

Others

