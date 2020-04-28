Global High Speed Blowers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Speed Blowers market.

The High-speed Blower is also called high-pressure blower. The high-speed blower has a wind pressure of 50-290 mbar under the design conditions, an air volume of 85-6000 cubic meters per hour, a rotational speed of 18000-21000 rpm, and a high air volume of 3 times. Therefore, it is also named as a high-speed fan, and the use effect is also over 95%.

High Speed Blowers have an extensive application in the wastewater treatment industry. It provides high speed efficiency with low energy and maintenance costs compared with conventional blower technologies available in the market. The product is mainly devided according to its bearing technology i.e. airfoil bearing and magnetic bearing. Wastewater treatment requires mainly airfoil bearing turbo blowers as it requires continuous air flow. In the oil & gas exploration activities, magnetic bearings are utilized as they are capable of processing heavy loads with speed of more than 25,000 RPM.

The global High Speed Blowers market is valued at 750 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Speed Blowers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Speed Blowers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlantic Blower

Atlas Copco

HSI Blower

Xylem India

Zi-Argus

Eminent Blowers

Spencer Turbine

Aerzen Turbo Division

APG-Neuros

United Blower

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Airfoil Bearing

Magnetic Bearing

Segment by Application

Waste Water Treatment

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Marine

