Global High-Pressure Valves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

High-pressure valves are mechanical devices that are used for controlling the flow of fluids, including liquids, gases, fluidized solids or slurries. The valves ensure control of the system in high-pressure applications by regulating the pressure through different processes. High-pressure valves are deployed in extreme industrial environments. These valves can handle pressure up to 150,000 psi and temperature over 1200 F.

The oil and gas industry is the major contributor to the growth of the global high-pressure valves market across the world. The abundance of oil and gas industries across the world necessitates the use of equipment that provides stability to the processes carried out in the industry with resounding optimization. The high-pressure valves not only offer benefits of reduced wastage inside the oil and gas industry but also help in keeping the environment inside the industry safe.

EMEA is the major revenue contributor to the high-pressure valves market throughout the forecast period. The oil and gas industry in EMEA is the major growth driver for the high-pressure valves market in the region. The European countries like Italy and the UK are offering high growth opportunities for the chemical and water and wastewater sector. This in turn, will drive the growth of the high-pressure valves market in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danfoss

Accudyne Industries

High Pressure Equipment Company

Parker Hannifin

Emerson

Forbes Marshall

Nordson EFD

The Weir Group

WAMGROUP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Quarter-Turn Valves

Multi-Turn Valves

Control Valves

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Mining Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

