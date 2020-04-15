Global High Pressure Processing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Pressure Processing market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Pressure Processing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Pressure Processing market.”

High-Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cutting-edge USDAâ€œapproved all natural process that utilizes intense water pressure to protect against harmful bacteria without affecting a food products taste, texture, appearance or nutritional value.

The global average price of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is in the decreasing trend, from 5825 USD/MT in 2011 to 5787 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food includes Meat & Poultry Products, Juices & Beverages, Fruit & Vegetable, Seafood Products sand other. The proportion of Meat & Poultry Products in 2015 is about 32.4%, and the proportion of Fruit & Vegetable in 2015 is about 33.9%. They are the most popular High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food.

High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is widely sold by Supermarket, Direct Store, Online and Other. The most proportion of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 53%.

North America region is the largest supplier of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food, with a production market share nearly 50% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of High Pressure Processing (HPP) Food, enjoying production market share about 26% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.5%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. Hormel food, Espuna, Campofrio Alimentacio, Cargill, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global High Pressure Processing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Pressure Processing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Pressure Processing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hormel food

Espuna

Campofrio Alimentacio

Cargill

Suja Life

Echigo Seika

Universal Pasteurization

Hain Celestial

Avure Technologies

Motivatit

Safe Pac Pasteurization

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meat & Poultry Products

Juices & Beverages

Fruit & Vegetable

Seafood Products

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Direct Store

Online

Other

