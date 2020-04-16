Global High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) market.

High performance pigments are characterized by superior properties when compared to their conventional counter-parts. These superior characteristics include high resistance to heat & light, enhanced fastness and longer operational life, making them useful for various applications across multiple industries.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing applications of organic pigments. The demand for organic HPPs in existing and developing application segments increased continuously over the last couple of years. This demand trend is expected to grow during the forecast period because of significant technical properties that organic HPPs offer. Superior properties of organic HPPs like nontoxicity, good color strength, and cost effectiveness will fuel the demand during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for metallic coatings. The global automotive coatings market is witnessing an increase in demand for metallic or inorganic coatings. Consumer preference toward metallic colors over solid texture coatings and a global rise in the demand for HPP based metallic-colored premium passenger cars are driving market growth. The popularity and demand for metallic HPP colors have led to an ongoing R&D in the appearance and performance of such coatings. These coatings are also being used in conjunction with non-metallic coatings.

The global High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Pigments (HPPs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Clariant

Heubach Color

LANXESS

Sun Chemical

CINIC

Merck

TRUST CHEM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic High-Performance Pigments

Inorganic High-Performance Pigments

Segment by Application

Coatings

Plastics

Inks

Cosmetics

