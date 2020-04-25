Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market.

High-intensity discharge lights (HID lights) are a type of electrical gas-discharge lamp which produces light by means of an electric arc between tungsten electrodes housed inside a translucent or transparent fused quartz or fused alumina arc tube. This tube is filled with noble gas and often also contains suitable metal or metal salts. The noble gas enables the arcs initial strike. Once the arc is started, it heats and evaporates the metallic admixture. Its presence in the arc plasma greatly increases the intensity of visible light produced by the arc for a given power input, as the metals have many emission spectral lines in the visible part of the spectrum.

The global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Larson Electronics LLC (US)

Litetronics International, Inc. (US)

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

PIAA Corporation (US)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)

USHIO America (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mercury Lamp

Metal Halide Lamp

Sodium Lamp

Ceramic MH lamps

Xenon short-arc lamps

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

