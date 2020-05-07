Global High Brightness LED Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Brightness LED Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Brightness LED Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global high brightness LED market report has been segmented on the basis of application and region.

Global High Brightness LED Market: Overview

High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are one of the semiconductor-based innovative LEDs which has higher brightness. HB-LED has the ability for providing low power consumption, longer-lifespan, and improved brightness features and structures. These LEDs are more efficient and have higher life span. The HB-LEDs are mostly used in various screen displays of electronics displays of TVs, mobile devices, automobiles, general lighting purposes and others. High brightness (HB) LEDs are cost and power effective, hard and have higher life period as compared to other lighting types. These led are helpful in saving more than 50 to 70 % of energy over other traditional machineries and have almost negligible maintenance costs.

Global High Brightness LED Market: Dynamics

Increasing preferences for lower voltages and brighter lights which are importance in electronics products due to dimmability, longer life span, and the rising display presentation and large screen backlighting that drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising number of regulatory concerns about energy-saving and increasing green construction coupled with rising usage of the HB-LED technology in various applications for instance street lighting, mobiles, signs and signals backlighting, automotive are some of the other factors expected to drive demand of the high brightness LED globally. Furthermore, increasing HB-LED light applications in large scale replacements of traditional light, in general lighting, cars, mobile, and as these are more cost-effective, energy-efficient, and offers longer life span are among the other factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the forecoming years. However, extreme use of HB-LED in high temperature can cause failure, as the performance is highly dependent on ambient temperature coupled with high initial investment are the major factors that could restraining the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Major trends observed in the global high brightness LED market is rapid rising in energy saving lighting solutions from countries such as US, Japan, and India.

Global High Brightness LED Market: Segment Analysis

The application segment is sub segmented into backlighting, automotive application, general lighting, mobile, and signals & signage. Among the application segment, signals and signage segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. As many of the consumers are changing their inclinations from outdated bulbs to innovative HB-LEDs coupled with rising sales of replacement lamps, commercial, downlights, outdoor lights, and industrial products

Global High Brightness LED Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market accounts for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to, increasing shipments of mobile devices and reduction in the cost of LED components in US. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in the near future due to rising demand for Brighter LEDs in commercial applications, automobiles, and displays and is a factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region.

Global High Brightness LED Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Application

General Lighting

Backlighting

Mobile

Signals & Signage

