Global Herpes Treatment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Genital herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease. With the increase in population of various regions, there is also an increase in the rate of health issues around the world. As the rate of diseases grow, the treatment markets are also expected to grow substantially. With respect to sexually transmitted disease like genital herpes, its treatment market includes different drug types like Acyclovir, Valacyclovir and Famciclovir. The indication of genital herpes include HSV-1 and HSV-2.Â

The rising prevalence of shingles or herpes zoster in the older population is one of the key drivers responsible for the markets growth. According to the center for disease control and prevention (CDC), almost one in every three individuals in the US are likely to develop shingles during their lifetime. People aged 50 years and above can develop this disease due to weakened immune system. Complications associated with this disease such as post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) can cause severe pain in the areas where the rashes occurred due to shingles. People administered with immunosuppressants in the past can also develop the disease. CDC recommends that one dose of the zoster vaccine must be prescribed to adults who are 60 years and above to reduce the probability of the disease and PHN. This will drive the demand for drugs for virus types such as herpes simplex and herpes zoster, subsequently fueling market growth.

One of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the global herpes treatment market in the coming years is the emergence of novel therapies. GEN-003 vaccine, developed by Genocea is under clinical trials and is effective in controlling both the shedding and outbreak of herpes simplex virus or HSV-2 infection. Shingrix vaccine developed for the treatment of herpes zoster or shingles is also expected to change the market landscape once launched in the forthcoming years.

The global Herpes Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herpes Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herpes Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Novartis

Abbott

Mylan

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Vical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

