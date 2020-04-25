Global Hernia Repair Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hernia Repair Devices market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hernia Repair Devices market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hernia Repair Devices market."

Hernia is a condition in which a tissue, organ, or surface of an organ bulges through the weak area of a muscle. It is commonly seen in the abdomen area. Smoking, poor nutrition, lifting heavy objects, malformation of abdominal wall, obesity, and congenital defects are the risk factors associated with hernia. Hernia repair devices can be classified into mesh products and fixation devices.

The increasing demand for advanced lightweight mesh products is one of the key drivers for the markets growth until the end of 2023. The demand for advanced lightweight mesh surgery products is increasing due to the widespread adoption of tension-free hernia repair procedures. These products are used to restore the natural connection between muscle and tissue in the abdomen. A large number of physicians and surgeons adopt these devices because they are associated with the minimal risk of infection and low failure rates. Parietex hydrophilic anatomical mesh and parietex lightweight monofilament mesh, ltra-weight mesh such as 3DMax mesh, ULTRAPRO a partially absorbable lightweight surgical mesh, are some of the lightweight mesh products that are gaining popularity in the market.

The global Hernia Repair Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hernia Repair Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hernia Repair Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

Ethicon

Medtronic

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

ANGIOLOGICA

BioCer Entwicklungs

Dipromed

DynaMesh

GRENA

Peters Surgical

TransEasy Tech

Via Surgical

W.L. Gore & Associates

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hernia Repair Mesh Products

Hernia Repair Fixation Devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

ASCs

