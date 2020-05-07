Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hernia Mesh Devices Market market.

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Overview

A hernia occurs when one of our internal organs pushes through a wall of muscle or tissue that is holding it in place. Hernias severity ranges from minimal pain to life-threatening depending on size of bulge and the organs involved. In some cases, hernia surgery is performed to remove unsightly bulge and in some cases severe organ damage can occur if surgery is not performed immediately to repair the problem.

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of hernia across the globe is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global hernia mesh devices market. According to the International Journal of Abdominal Wall and Hernia Surgery, lifetime risk to develop an inguinal hernia is 27%“43% for men and 3%“6% for women. In Europe, in 2014 there were 830,000 inguinal hernia repairs cases reporters, 23% were laparoscopic procedures. In Poland, 13.3% of females undergo laparoscopic repair, while in Australia, 43% of adult patients undergo laparoscopic repair.

In addition, increasing government spending on healthcare sector in order to facilitate advanced healthcare services, and adoption of minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques for hernia repair are some other factors expected to further boost growth of the global market.

Moreover, various benefits offered by mesh device such as prevention of recurring, non-reactivity with biological tissues, and easy access are among other factors expected to support growth of the target market to certain extent. In addition, rising disposable income, increasing spending by individuals on health and wellness along with availability of advanced healthcare facilities are some other factors expected to further support growth of the target market to certain extent.

However, high cost of surgeries and lack of infrastructural facilities in developing counters in order to adoption advanced medical devices are major factors expected to hamper growth of the global hernia mesh devices market. In addition, lack of favorable reimbursement policies in developing countries and product recall cases are some other factors expected to limit the adoption and challenge the growth of global hernia mesh devices market.

Increasing government spending on development of healthcare infrastructure, and developing regulatory scenario are factors expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the global market over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements by major players and development of innovative cost-effective products is expected to further support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market: Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global hernia mesh devices market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to well- developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. In addition, growing merger and acquisition activities between regional and international players in order to increase global presence and enhance their product portfolio is expected to further support growth of the target market in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to increasing government expenditure on development of healthcare expenditure, developing reimbursement policies, and presence of prominent players operating in emerging economies in their region.

Global Hernia Mesh Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product

Hernia Mesh

Synthetic Mesh

Biologic Mesh

Mesh Fixator

Sutures

Tack Applicators

Glue Applicators

Segmentation by surgery type

Inguinal Hernia Repair

Incisional/Ventral Hernia Repair

Umbilical Hernia Repair

Femoral Hernia Repair

