Global Herbal Cigarette Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Herbal Cigarette market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Herbal Cigarette market.”

Herbal cigarettes are nicotine-free and tobacco-free cigarettes that use a mixture of various herbs instead of tobacco. Smoking can be linked to more number of fatalities than the combined number of deaths caused by motor vehicle injuries, illegal drug use, alcohol use, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and firearm-related incidents.

The increasing number of usage of herbal cigarettes as props and during social occasions will drive the growth prospects for the herbal cigarette market in the US until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the growing number of sales of prop cigarettes is the growing demand for these cigarettes from theater artists and film industry personalities. These artists increasingly opt for smoking cessation products such as herbal cigarettes over traditional tobacco cigarettes in order to avoid inconvenience during the performance. For instance, artists in various movies such as The Wolf of Wall Street, True Detective, and License Plates used Honeyrose Products herbal cigarettes. Furthermore, since this company allows last-minute purchases and specialized tailored services to prop masters, the sales volume of the product increases, which in turn, will propel the rate of revenue generation in the market.

The global Herbal Cigarette market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Cigarette volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Cigarette market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AMERICAN BILLY

Ecstacy Cigarettes

Honeyrose Products

Nirdosh

Brown Bear Herbs

Dreams Herbal

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Herbal Cigarette

Non-Organic Herbal Cigarette

Segment by Application

Forecourt Retailers

Tobacco Specialists

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Discounters

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

