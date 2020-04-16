Global Hemp Protein Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hemp Protein market.

Hemp protein refers to the industrial by product of hemp seeds. Hemp seeds have a composition of approximately 45 percent oil, 35 percent protein and 10 percent carbohydrates. Hemp seed is very eco- friendly, as it can be grown without using herbicides, fungicides, and pesticides. Also, it can efficiently absorbs carbon dioxide. Hemp protein is a rich source of all essential amino acids that are necessary to meet the protein needs of humans.

Hemp protein is a rich source of all essential amino acids that are necessary to meet the protein needs of humans. Hemp protein cannot be considered as a pure protein supplement owing to its composition of 10% fatty acids and higher fiber content. Owing to the higher fiber content, hemp proteins lowers the risk for constipation, heart disease, type-2 diabetes, and diverticular disease. Hemp proteins are easily digestible, and are used as an active ingredient in shakes and smoothies. Health benefits of hemp proteins includes anti-fatigue properties, enhances immune system, and have kidney protective effects. The growth of hemp protein market is propelled by improved economic conditions coupled with increase in household wealth, due to which consumers have shown willingness to spend on food products that are rich in hemp proteins so as to maintain their health.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hemp Oil Canada

Navitas Naturals

North American Hemp & Grain

Hempco

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

CHII Naturally Pure Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

SA and Green Source Organics

The Raw Chocolate Company

Z Company

Onni

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Protein Content 55%-60%

Protein Content 85%-87%

Other

Segment by Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Beverages

Infant Foods

Other

