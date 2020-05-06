Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hematocrit Test Devices market.

Global Hematocrit Test Devices Market Research Report 2019

The hematocrit blood test defines the proportion of red blood cells in the blood. Composition of blood mainly constitutes of white blood cells and red blood cells suspended in virtually clear fluid called serum. The hemoglobin or hematocrit test specifies the percentage of blood by volume that is composed of red blood cells.

North America dominated the global hematocrit test market owing to the increasing geriatric population, increase in prevalence of anemia and rising number of surgical procedures in the region. Europe is the second largest market for hematocrit test owing to factors such as rising expenditure in research, increased focus of key players engaged in the manufacturing of medical devices for instruments development in these major economies. Additionally, ever-increasing patient population, well-developed healthcare sector, and high healthcare expenditure by the European nations fuel the market growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Roche

Danaher

Bio-Rad

Horiba

Siemens

Nihon Kohden

Mindray Medical

Boule Diagnostics

Sysmex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hematocrit Test Meter

Hematocrit Test Analyzer

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

