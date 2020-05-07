Global Helicopters Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Helicopters market.

A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of vertical takeoff and landing aircraft cannot perform.

The Military Helicopters for attack & Reconnaissance, Maritime, transport, training and other military application. It take a share 52% and the market is volume at 870 unit in 2017 and will reach 964 unit by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.

The Civil & Commercial Helicopters for emergency medical services, oil & gas, public services, commercial air transport, private and business aviation and aerial work missions. The market is volume at 809 units in 2017 and will reach 1224 unit by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2025.

The global Helicopters market is valued at 23300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 27900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Helicopters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Helicopters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus Helicopters

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopters

Bell

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

Boeing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Helicopters

Medium Helicopters

Heavy Helicopters

Segment by Application

Military

Civil

Commercial

