Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under heavy-duty commercial vehicles and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under HCVs and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, in construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. The cost range of a HD truck in the low-cost market isÂ $24,000- 49,000, in the medium-cost market isÂ $50,000- 71,000, and in a premium market, the cost is aboveÂ $71,000.

With the increasing demand, numerous countries are investing in overseas mining operations in the region. The growing population, rapid urbanization, and widespread infrastructure development in the deveoped and developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and African countries has also increased the need forÂ miningactivities due to the increase in the consumption of metals and minerals such as iron, copper, limestone, and shale gas. To cater to this growing demand, governments across the world are also increasingly investing in the mining industry. This will significantly benefit the growth of the heavy-duty trucks market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for alternative fuel heavy duty trucks is one of the latest trends contributing to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. The rising concerns about vehicle emissions and environmental pollutions have initiated many major countries to introduce emission regulations especially for the commercial vehicles. These regulations compel manufacturers to find alternative fuel solutions for the trucks that are environment-friendly or provide assistance in reducing emissions. This will in turn, has led to the introduction of biofuel, electric, and hybrid heavy duty trucks.

The global Heavy Duty Trucks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heavy Duty Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Duty Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler Trucks

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

ISUZU MOTORS

Iveco

Mack Trucks

Tata Motors

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Logistics

Construction

Mining

