Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global heat transfer fluids market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use industry, and region.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Overview

Heat transfer fluids are used in the process of heat transfer in high as well as low temperature manufacturing applications in order to avoid the substances or devices to be overheated. These fluids can be referred as coolant and are used to reduce or regulate the system temperature. Heat transfer fluids are used in wide range of applications such as chemical processing, petroleum industry, automotive, solar power plants, and others.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Dynamics

Rising demand for these fluids in chemical industry, owing to its heat transfer efficiency, is expected to be a major factor driving growth of the global heat transfer fluids market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for heat transfer oils for both cooling and heating of the system in various industries such as chemical processing, oil & gas, automotive, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and others, is a factor estimated to fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing use of these fluids in concentrated solar power sector in order to increase the capacity of energy generated, which is anticipated to support revenue growth of the heat transfer fluids market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations regarding usage of products due to rising environmental concerns is a factor which may hinder growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, toxicity and biodegradability of these fluids are other factors expected to hamper growth of the potential market over the forecast period.

Increasing R&D and investments related to solar power is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, which in turn is expected to support revenue growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the mineral oils segment is expected to register significant revenue and the silicones & aromatics segment is projected to grow at a rapid rate in the target market over the forecast period. Among end use industry, the chemical processing segment is anticipated to account for highest revenue share in the target market in the next coming years, owing to improve efficiency of heat transfer in processing plants.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Regional Analysis

The heat transfer fluids market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of value and volume and is expected to dominate the global heat transfer fluids market over the forecast period, owing to increasing chemical manufacturing units coupled with growing chemical industry in countries in the region. Europe heat transfer fluids market is projected to register moderate revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. North America market is estimated to account for moderate growth in terms of revenue in the target market. Increasing investments by government and manufacturers in automotive and oil & gas industries and presence of key players in countries in the region, are factors expected to support revenue growth in the North America heat transfer fluids market over the forecast period.

Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type:

Mineral Oils

Silicones & Aromatics

Glycols

Others (Molten Salts, Ionic Fluids, and Nano fluids)

Segmentation on the basis of End Use Industry:

Chemical Processing

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Renewable Energy

Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing & Packaging

Others (Electronics, HVAC, and Aerospace)

