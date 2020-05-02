Global Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) market.

Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) is an essential tool for occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) professionals to measure radiant temperature, dry bulb ambient temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and air pressure parameters that affect heat stress in various conditions from industrial workplaces to underground mines.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for heat stress monitors. Growing industrialization in developing countries of this region positively affects the growth of the heat stress monitor market. APAC constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the heat stress monitor market.

The global Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heat Stress Monitor (HSM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TSI

Nielsen-Kellerman

REED Instruments

Extech

Romteck

Sper Scientific

Runrite Electronics

BESANTEK

SCADACore

PCE Instruments

LSI LASTEM

Sato Keiryoki

Scarlet Tech

Numag Data Systems

General tools & instruments

TES Electrical Electronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fix/Portable HSM

Handheld HSM

Segment by Application

Military

Manufacturing Plants

Athletics and Sports

Agriculture

Mining and Oil & Gas

Others

