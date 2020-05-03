Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heat Insulation Materials market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Heat Insulation Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Heat Insulation Materials market.”

Insulation is an important technology to reduce energy consumption in buildings by preventing heat gain/loss through them. It acts as a barrier theat flow and is essential for keeping your home warm in winter and cool in summer. Climatic conditions influence the appropriate level and type of insulation. Materials used for insulation have low thermal conductivity, often less than 0.1W/mK. Polyurethane foam, mineral wool, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, expanded polystyrene, and extruded polystyrene are the various types of insulation materials. These materials have nother purpose than tsave energy and protect and provide comfort toccupants.

The global Heat Insulation Materials market is valued at 72200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 116100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Saint-Gobain

Rockwool International

Huntsman Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bridgestone

Evonik Industries AG

GAF Materials Corporation

Kingspan Group

The DoW Chemical Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Expanded Polystyrene

Extruded Polystyrene

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

HVAC & OEM

Non-Residential

Wires & Cables

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

