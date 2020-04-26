Global Heart Implants Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heart Implants market.

Heart Implants (or Cardiac Implants) are used to monitor the heart to maintain its normal functions. Cardiac Implants will record the condition of the heart and detect the fluctuations and provide this information to the Doctor and Health care provider.

The heart implants market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period, primarily due to the changing lifestyle, fatal accidents, physical inactivity and prognosis of patients with heart failure leading to end-stage cardiac disorder are some of the key drivers of this market. High prevalence of cardiac disorders among middle class population is another significant driver for heart implants market. Though the market seems optimistic in coming years, shifting trends from heart-beating donations to non-heart beating procedures, high costs of devices along with stringent regulatory procedures in some of the key nations can led to some negative impact on this industry. However, this billion dollar industry is expected to witness upward trend during the forecast period 20152025, primarily due to rise in demand for heart implants.

This report focuses on Heart Implants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heart Implants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Vascular Inc.

Edwards Life-sciences Corporation.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Thoratec Corporation

SynCardia Systems, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices

Coronary Stent Devices

Prosthetic Heart Valves

Cardiac Assist Devices

Segment by Application

Arrhythmias

Myocardial Ischemia

Acute Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Others

