Global Heart Health Supplements Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Heart Health Supplements Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global heart health supplements market report has been segmented on the basis of ingredient type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Overview

Dietary supplements are regarded as substances that is adds nutrients in daily diet and helps to lower risk of health problems, such as arthritis, osteoporosis, etc. Heart health supplements are available in the form of capsules, pills, powder, liquids, gel tabs, etc. it contains a high mineral, fiber, amino acids, and vitamins. According to the American Heart Association, consumption of nearly 25 grams of fiber in every day is essential for healthy functioning of the heart in human body. Heart health supplements are available in wide range of doses and in different combinations of ingredients.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidences and prevelance of heart-related diseases is a key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. Shifting preferences for food and a sedentary lifestyle are the major factors responsible for increasing number of cases for cardiovascular diseases. In addition, growing awareness about health conscious, rising disposable income in developing countries, increasing number of elderly population, higher health care expenditure, are some of the other factors expected to drive revenue growth of the global heart health supplements market. However, stringent = regulatory approval for these products is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Segment Analysis

Among the ingredient type segments, vitamins & minerals is expected to register highest market share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing demand for various vitamins such as A, D, etc. due to increasing incidences of heart related diseases such as stroke, coronary artery disease, vascular disease, etc. Among the form segments, pill is expected to witnessed highest market revenue share over the forecast period. This is primarily to, many heart health supplements are available in pills forms such as omega-3s and among others. Among the distribution channel, pharmacies drug store is expected to hold significant share as compared to other distribution channel, owing to easy availability of products and online sale is expected to register fastest CAGR, due to increasing usage of smart phone and internet.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Trends

Prominent player focusing on expanding its product offering by launching new heart care product as well as getting US FDA approvals in order to expend its footfall and customer base, is a major trend witnessed in the target market.

For instance, In July 2018, Koninklijke DSM N.V., which is the Netherlands science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses plans to enhance its advancing human health and nutrition, owing to position itself towards a nutrition, health and sustainable living company.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America is anticipated to hold major share in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily due to, increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in adults in the US over the past few years. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimate that approximately one third of the entire population in the US are consuming some form of supplements for maintaining heart health. The market in Asia Pacific is expected witnessed highest CAGR over the forecoming years. This is primarily to, rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements, development of effective retail and pharmacy supply chains, and wide availability of heart health supplement.

Global Heart Health Supplements Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by ingredient type:

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanical Supplements

Others (include protein, antioxidants, etc.)

Segmentation by form:

Soft Gels/Pills

Powder

Liquid

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Pharmacies Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales

