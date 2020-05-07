Global Healthcare Fabrics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Fabrics Market market.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global healthcare fabrics market report has been segmented on the basis of material, type, application, and region.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market: Overview

Healthcare fabrics are designed in order to reduce the various risk of contamination on the fabric as well as to stop or limits the spread of diseases and infections. The healthcare fabrics are used for manufacturing of mattresses, bed sheets and pillow cases, medical curtains, gloves, hospital gowns, blankets, gauze, and bandages. These healthcare fabrics are generally fire retardant, highly durable, waterproof, and stain resistant. They are available in woven, knitted, non-woven forms that produced from synthetic and natural fibres.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market: Dynamics

Rising incidences of blood-borne diseases and airborne pathogens is the key factors expected to drive the revenue growth of the target market over the forecast years. Increasing population growth rates especially in newly developing global regions, changing living standards, and ongoing enhancement in product performance and technology innovations are some of the other factors boosting the demand for the healthcare fabrics worldwide. According to World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, world’s population aged over 60 years is estimated to increase at double rate of nearly 12% to 22%.

However, lack of awareness about personal hygiene in developing countries and availability of alternative products are major factors expected to restraint the growth of the target market to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of material segment, polyester is expected to account for largest market revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominances over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the properties such as chemical resistant, abrasion-resistant, highly durable, wrinkle-resistant, as well as offer structural stability. On the basis of type segment, non-woven is expected to witnessed high revenue share for the next ten years. This is primarily to, excellent absorption properties, softness, strength, stretchability, comfort and fit, cost effectiveness, smoothness, and comfort and fit. On the basis of application, hygiene product segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing rising awareness about hygiene and growing disposable incomes.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market: Trends

The prominent players in the target market are adoption strategic growth plans by entering into collaborations, diversifying product portfolio, and broadening marketing and distribution channels for increasing their customer base and market share, is currently the major trend observed in the target market.

For instance, In November 2018, Karl Otto Braun GmbH & Co. KG, which is a Germany-based pioneer in medical textiles launched medical textiles for smart applications in patient monitoring and therapy.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market: Regional Analysis

In 2018, the markets in North America anticipated to hold majority of market share in the target market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. This is due to, higher healthcare expenditure and innovations in products in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to accounts for highest CAGR and is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecoming years. This is due to higher demand for healthcare fabrics owing to increased focus towards the use of personal hygiene products and improving standards of living in countries in the region.

Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by material:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Cotton

Others (include Polyurethane, Vinyl, etc.)

Segmentation by type:

Woven

Non-Woven

Knitted

Segmentation by application:

Privacy Curtains

Wall Coverings

Hygiene Products

Dressing Products

Bedding

Others (include Upholstery, etc.)

