Global Healthcare AR VR Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a users physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing ones current perception of reality.

The global Healthcare AR VR market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Healthcare AR VR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SAMSUNG

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

FaceBook

Carl Zeiss

Baofeng

Sony

Razer

HTC

Daqri

AMD

Atheer

Meta

CastAR

Skully

HP

Antvr

Lumus

Fove

Sulon

JINWEIDU

Virglass

Emaxv

Epson

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mobile

PC/Home Console

Headset AR

On the basis on

Segment by Application

Surgical Training

Surgical Navigation

Others

