Global Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A heads-up display (HUD) is a transparent or miniaturized display technology that does not require users to shift their gaze from where they are naturally looking. A HUD should not obstruct the users view. This is typically achieved by the use of projected or reflected transparent displays in line-of-sight.

Head Up Displays (HUDs) were designed originally to present at the usual viewpoints of the pilot the main sensor data during aircraft missions, because of placing instrument information in the forward field of view enhances pilots ability to utilize both instrument and environmental information simultaneously.

The first civilian motor vehicle had a monochrome HUD that was released in 1988 by General Motors as a technological improvement of HeadDown Display (HDD) interface, which is commonly used in automobile industry. The HUD reduces the number and duration of the drivers sight deviations from the road, by projecting the required information directly into the drivers line of vision. There are many studies about ways of presenting the information: standard oneearpiece presentation, threedimensional audio presentation, visual only or audiovisual presentation. Results have shown that using a 3D auditory display the time of acquiring targets is approximately 2.2 seconds faster than using a oneearpiece way. Nevertheless, a disadvantage is when the drivers attention unconsciously shifts away from the road and goes focused on processing the information presented by the HUD. By this reason, the time, the way and the channel are important to represent the information on a HUD. A solution is a context aware multimodal proactive recommended system that features personalized content combined with the use of car sensors to determine when the information has to be presented.

This report focuses on Head-Up Displays (HUDs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Visteon group

Toshiba corporation

Thales Sa

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Micro vision Inc.

Nippon Seiki Co Ltd

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

Garmin Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cathode Ray Tube(CRT)

Light emitting diode(LED)

Micro-Electro Mechanical System(MEMS)

Optical Waveguide

Organic light-emitting diode(OLED)

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aviation

Wearables

Other

