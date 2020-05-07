Global HDPE Packaging Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the HDPE Packaging Market market.

The global HDPE packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Global HDPE Packaging Market: Overview

HDPE stands for High-Density Polyethylene, which is a thermoplastic polymer derived from the monomer ethylene. HDPE packaging is used in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. HDPE has various properties including resistance to chemicals, durability, moldability which make its ideal for application in various types of packaging containers, bottles, cartons, bags, and others. In addition, its capability to extend the shelf life of the product stored within it and inert nature are some of the additional properties, which makes it an ideal material for packaging.

Global HDPE Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for convenient and packed food and beverage products globally is one of the major driving factor of the global HDPE packaging market. In addition, availability of HDPE packaging products in various colors aid to product differentiation, and adding the aesthetic look to products which expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing demand for HDPE bottles for packaging pharmaceuticals including tablets, and other related products is a factor expected to augment the global market growth. In addition, rising online shopping is further impacting growth of global HDPE packaging market positively.

Ongoing research and development activities regarding completely recycle HDPE packaging products is a factor expected to create a positive impact on growth of the target market. The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada and The Canadian Plastics Industry Association have recently announced to make 100% of plastic packaging recyclable by 2030.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and availability of better substitutes like LDPE may hamper growth of the target market.

Global HDPE Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product segments, the bottle segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the high demand for bottled water and beverages.

Among the application segments, the food and beverages segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to the increasing consumption of pre-packaged food.

Global HDPE Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific market for HDPE packaging market is expected to account for significant revenue shares, owing to the growing consumption of ready-to-eat food among young generation. Moreover, the strong presence of the manufacturing industry along with the availability of raw materials and labor at minimal cost are some other key factors propelling target market growth in this region.

HDPE packaging market in North America is anticipated to register substantial growth, owing to the high demand for various consumer goods. Growing demand for various electronic gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances is expected to support revenue growth of the target market in this region.

Markets in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Global HDPE Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product:

Bottles

Cartons

Containers

Bags

Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Goods

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

