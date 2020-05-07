Global Hazelnut Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hazelnut Oil Market market.

Global Hazelnut Oil Market: Overview

Hazelnut oil is a type of essential oil which is extracted from hazelnut by cold or expeller pressing process. It is used in food products as salad dressing, additive in sauces, baked goods and various other cuisines. Hazelnut oil contains minerals such as magnesium, potassium, and calcium. It also has highest amounts of flavonoid, more than any carrier oil.

Global Hazelnut Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for essential oils, coupled with growing use of aromatherapy are major factor driving growth of the global Hazelnut Oil market. In addition, its adoption in as massage oil is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Hazelnut can be used by individuals with sensitive skin. It contains high amounts of vitamin E that increases hydration of the skin. It also can be used as a moisturizer and astringent. Hazelnut oil helps to reduce scars and fine lines. These are some of factors are resulting to its increasing usage in various types of cosmetics and personal care products. Furthermore, growing tread of natural and herbal personal care products among end users is a factor expected to boost growth of the global hazelnut oil market in the near future.

However, high cost of hazelnut oil is a factor that could affect growth of the global hazelnut oil market. In addition, some people have allergic reaction to hazelnut. This another factor that may hamper demand for hazelnut oil. Nevertheless, growing use of hazelnut oil in food products such as sauces and baked food items can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Hazelnut Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the cold pressed hazelnut oil segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Use of cold pressed hazelnut oil for its nutritional content in various applications is anticipated to propel growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the end user segments, the cosmetics segment is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use natural oils in various types of hair care and skin care products, owing to growing trend for natural products is a factor fueling growth of cosmetics segment in the target market.

Global Hazelnut Oil Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Europe is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by North America. Increasing demand for hazelnut oil in cosmetics, owing to rising preference for natural oil among consumers is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth in the near future, owing to rising demand for essential oils for its various benefits among individuals. Middle East region is the major producer of hazelnuts and expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.

Global Hazelnut Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Cold Pressed Hazelnut Oil

Roasted Hazelnut Oi

Segmentation by End User:

Industrial

Food

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmacy

Others

