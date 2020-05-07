Global Hand Hygiene Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hand Hygiene Market market.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Overview

Hand hygiene also known as washing hands, includes cleansing hand by removing microorganisms, dirt, and soil. It is a simple and effective method to prevent infections, and prevents the spread of contagious diseases. Global handwashing day is observed on 15th October every year to increase awareness and understanding regarding the importance of hand hygiene.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global hand hygiene market is rising awareness regarding the significance of hand hygiene among individuals. In addition, increasing initiatives by government and non-government organizations to spread information regarding the prominence of hand washing is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Increasing adoption of liquid hand wash and sanitizer in recent times for their convenient packaging and use is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, high adoption of hand hygiene products such as soaps, hand wash, sanitizer with different price range and various flavors, coupled with growing global population are factors expected to boost growth of the global hand hygiene market in the near future.

However, overuse of alcohol-based hand wash can cause dry skin, cause cracks, and bleeding. This is a factor that may hamper growth of the global hand hygiene market. Nevertheless, growing demand for hand hygiene products especially in emerging economies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the hand wash segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing use of liquid hand wash in houses, hospital, offices, hotels, restaurants, educational institutes, airports, public toilets, and various other places is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the distribution channel segments, the online stores segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Availability of various types of hand hygiene products with discounts, coupled with growing trend of online shopping are factors propelling growth of the online stores segment in the global market.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding hand hygiene in the healthcare sector and highly developed healthcare facilities are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, high awareness regarding the importance of hand hygiene among individuals is another factor supporting growth of the target market in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Government initiatives along with non-government organizations to spread awareness regarding impotence of hand hygiene is a major factor fueling growth of the target market in developing as well as underdeveloped countries in Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions.

Global Hand Hygiene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Soap

Hand Wash

Hand Sanitizers

Hand Scrubs

Disinfectants

Segmentation by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Retailers and Wholesalers

Department Stores and Drug Stores

Online Stores

