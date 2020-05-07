Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market market.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market: Introduction

Halogen-free flame retardants are materials or compounds that are blended with different end-use materials including plastic, textiles, coatings, and paints to make final flame resistant products. Halogen-free compounds are widely used owing to their improved chemical properties.

Halogen-free flame retardants are extensively used in the electronics and electrical industry to protect from sparks or fire in products including consumer electronics, information technology and communication equipment, electrical parts, and electrical appliances. The electronics and electrical industry is major industry using halogen-free flame retardants products.

Halogen-free flame retardants are utilized across various end-use industries including transportation and building and construction. They are utilized in electric wire as insulation materials, automotive parts, textiles and home furnishings, and building materials. Halogen-free flame retardants are utilized in circuit boards, cables & wires, and electronic casing.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption for halogen-free flame retardant across various application such as polyolefins and epoxy resins is a factor expected to propel the global halogen-free flame retardant market growth. Growing demand of halogen-free flame retardant from unsaturated polyesters (UPE) and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) applications is among factor projected to drive the global halogen-free flame retardant market growth.

Rising demand for environment friendly flame retardants because of various regulations posed by government authorities. Increasing investment activities in construction sector in emerging economies coupled with high growth in electronics industry expected to provide ample opportunities for the players operating in the global market. These are additional factors estimated to drive the global market growth. In addition, stringent regulation related to fire are additional factors estimated to boost the target market growth.

However, concerns related to loading levels is a factor expected to restraint the global halogen-free flame retardant market growth.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the aluminum hydroxide segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global halogen-free flame retardant market, owing to easy availability, low cost, and high usage in various end-use industries. The revenue of the aluminum hydroxide segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Among the application segments, the polyolefins segment is projected to register major revenue share in the global halogen-free flame retardant market. Polyolefins are widely utilized polymer and offer wide range of applications across various industries. Adoption of polypropylene and polyethylene is increasing in multiple consumer-centric industries. Polypropylene and polyethylene are most widely utilized polymers. The revenue of the polyolefins segment is projected to register highest CAGR.

Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to account for moderate revenue share in the global halogen-free flame retardant market. The Asia Pacific halogen-free flame retardant market is anticipated to register fastest revenue growth, due to high growth in the construction, paint and coatings, and automotive and transportation industries.

Global Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Aluminum Hydroxide

Organo-Phosphorus Chemicals

Others (Nitrogen, Zinc, Magnesium hydroxide, and Borates)

Segmentation by Application:

Polyolefins

Epoxy resins

Unsaturated polyesters (UPE)

Poly-vinyl chloride (PVC)

Engineering thermoplastic (ETP)

Others (Rubber and Styrenics)

