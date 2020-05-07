Global Hair Styling Products Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hair Styling Products Market market.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Overview

Hair styling products are mainly used by individuals to obtain desired hair style and physical appearance. Increasing beauty conscious among consumers is resulting in high demand for hair styling products across the globe. The various hair styling products available in the market includes, hair gel, hair spray, hair mousse, and hair creams which helps to improve physical appearance of the individual. Increasing use of hair styling products among individuals as per the current fashion trends is expected to support market penetration across the globe.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Dynamics

Growing latest fashion trends, rising disposable income, and increasing fashion awareness among women population are key factors expected to drive growth of the global hair styling products market over the forecast period. In addition, rising inclination of consumers towards the various organic and natural hair styling products due to their several health benefits is another major factor fueling growth of the target market.

Growing demand for various hair styling products such as hair sprays, hair gel and hair styling waxes and creams among men as well as women to improve their hair styles is a key factor projected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, increasing pollution level and unhealthy lifestyle resulting into various hair related disease across the globe. This in turn expected to support growth of the global hair styling products during the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing rapid adoption of various hair styling products such as hair conditioner, shampoo, hair mousse, and hair color across the globe is anticipated to boost demand for the hair styling products in the next 10 years.

However, availability of substitute products in the market is a major factor which may hamper growth of the global hair styling products market. Also, increasing consciousness about various side effects of hair styling products among individuals is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference shift towards the use of convenient hair styling products among users to obtain desired hair style is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the hair spray segment among the product type segment.

Among the sales channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to account for highest growth in the global hair styling products market, owing to growing digitalization, rising penetration of internet and smartphones, and growing e-commerce industry across the globe.

Global Hair Styling Products Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to high disposable income and high awareness about current fashion trends among individuals in countries in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing demand for luxury hair styling products, increased spending on hair styling products among users, growing awareness about on“going fashion trends in emerging countries in the region. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing E-commerce penetration and rising awareness about physical appearance among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Hair Styling Products Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Hair Gel

Hair Spray

Hair Mousse

Hair Styling Creams and Waxes

Segmentation by sales channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

E-commerce

