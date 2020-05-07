Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hair Bond Multiplier Market market.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Overview

Hair bond multiplier is also known as bond sustainer or bond creator or bond enhancer. It is a technology that helps in hair rejuvenation. The hair bond multiplier contains various ingredients such as diglycol dimaleate, and bis-aminopropyl. These ingredients are known as hair bond builders that helps to protect, nourish, and restructure hairs during hair bleaching and other hair treatments. There are several hair care products used for hair bleaching, hair coloring, hair conditioning, hair straightening, and permanent hair waving. In addition, other hair care products are also used to maintain health and nourishment of hairs that includes, hair conditioner, spray, cream, lotion, gel, shampoo, or polish.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Dynamics

Increasing trend of stylish hair look among individuals to improve physical appearance across the globe is a key factor fueling growth of the global market. Also, rising concerns related to hair health and personal grooming is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Growing adoption of hair bond multiplier among many spa and salons across the globe and increasing demand for several hair treatments and procedures such as hair coloring, hair perming, permanent hair waving, and straitening as per current fashion trend are major factors projected to boost growth of the global market. In addition, rising trend towards hair coloring among millennials across the globe is another factor expected to bolster growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, factors expected to restraint growth of the global hair bond multiplier market includes high product cost and rising concerns related with side effects of various products among individuals across the globe due to presence of harmful chemical ingredients/content in hair styling and hair bond multiplier products.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Segment Analysis

Among end-user, the salon segment is dominating in the global hair bond multiplier market, owing to increasing number of frequent salon visitors and wide availability of unisex and multi-sex saloons across the globe.

Increasing trend towards hair coloring among young generation to improve aesthetic appearance and increasing awareness about on-going hair styles are primary factors driving revenue growth of the hair coloring segment among application segment.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is accounted for highest revenue share in the global market and is projected to dominate the target market during the forecast period. High requirement of hair strengthening treatments and hair care products to maintain hair health in countries such as US and Canada is a key factor supporting growth of target market in the region. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the global market followed by market in Europe, owing to rising market penetration and product advertising through various social media platforms and rising pollution level in countries in these region.

Global Hair Bond Multiplier Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Loose

Kit

Segmentation by Application:

Hair Treatment

Hair Coloring

Segmentation by End User:

Spa

Salon

Do it yourself

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Medical and General Stores

Distributors/ Wholesalers

E-commerce

