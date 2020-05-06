Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market market.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global Hadoop big data analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, and region.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: Overview

Hadoop is an open-source distributed processing software framework that stores and executes data sets across clusters of various hardware platform. Softwares developed using Hadoop are reliable, scalable, and offer distributed computing.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for analytics on enterprise and customer generated data by various business organizations is a key factor expected to drive growth of the target market.

Increasing digitalization, number of data repositories with historic and current data, and availability of huge databases across various industrial sectors are factors driving demand for big data analytics, owing to its capability to handle huge volume of structured and unstructured data. This is a factor expected to boost growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Convergence of internet of things (IoT) and big data among various organizations is fueling the growth of the potential market. Rising proliferation of IoT in various devices such as sensors is generating huge amount of data, thus advent of analytics is observed in the global market.

However, non-uniformity of data and uncertainty associated with security issues related to Hadoop big data platforms are major factors that could decline growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Increasing demand for analytics to drive business growth through technological innovative solutions is a key opportunity expected to drive growth of the global market in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Growing demand for analytics solutions to analyze large data sets on distributed computing environments which provide scalable and cost-effective solution is a factor expected to drive growth of the solution segment in the target market. Wide application area for Hadoop solutions is another factor expected to drive growth of the solution segment. Thus, solutions segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market.

Among the industry vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to contribute high revenue growth in the target market primarily due to large amount of data sets shared over a network shared on a daily basis. As well as these organizations are focusing towards increasing operational efficiency of business processes. Aforementioned are factors expected to boost growth of the banking, financial services, and insurance segment growth in the coming 10 years.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market: Region Analysis

Market in North America is expected to register highest CAGR in the global market during the forecast period, followed by market in the Asia Pacific. North American have robust IT infrastructure and thus emerging technologies are easily adopted and integrated across top tier organizations in this region. This is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market in North America during the forecast period.

Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Solution

Services

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications

Others (Government & Defense, Academia & Research, Travel and Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Commercial, etc.)

