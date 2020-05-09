Global Grid Energy Storage Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Grid Energy Storage market.

Grid energy storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale within an electrical power grid. Electrical energy is stored during times when production (especially from intermittent power plants such as renewable electricity sources such as wind power, tidal power, solar power) exceeds consumption, and returned to the grid when production falls below consumption.

Energy storage can smooth out or firm wind- and solar-farm output; that is, it can reduce the variability of power produced at a given moment. The incremental price for firming wind power can be as low as two to three cents per kilowatt-hour. Solar-power firming generally costs as much as ten cents per kilowatt-hour, because solar farms typically operate for fewer hours per day than wind farms.

ABB

Beacon Power

Hydrostor

EnerVault

GE

Samsung SDI

S&C Electric

SustainX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System

Thermal Storage

Battery Storage

Compressed Air Energy Storage

Flywheel Storage

Molten Salt Storage

Segment by Application

Mechanical Energy

Chemical Energy

Electrochemical Energy

Thermal Energy

Electromagnetic Energy

