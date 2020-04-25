Global Grid-Connected Battery Storage Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Grid-Connected Battery Storage market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Grid-Connected Battery Storage market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Grid-Connected Battery Storage market."

The grid connected battery storage systems provides uninterruptible power and reduces the energy costs leading to better power management.

The increasing demand for renewable energy and rising diesel costs are significantly intensifying the need for battery storage systems in the power grids. Increased knowledge of the benefits provided by these installations among the utilities would make these storage batteries more competitive in the market.

It is expected that the rapidly increasing levels of renewable energy penetration in countries across the globe will help spur energy storage adoption. In the future, it is expected that photovoltaic (PV) plus storage will create the largest opportunity market for BESS.

In the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea led the regional market with a share of 31.3% with respect to projects installed up to 2017. South Korea is expected to show promising growth in the forecast period. This is because the South Korean government has earmarked KRW40 trillion ($35.7 billion) for the renewable energy sector over the next five years, as it unveiled a plan to reward solar plant operators for installing energy storage facilities.

The global Grid-Connected Battery Storage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Grid-Connected Battery Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Grid-Connected Battery Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Battery Enclosures

Battery Charge Controller

Sub Panels For Load Circuits

Segment by Application

Solar Energy

Wind Power Energy

