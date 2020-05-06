Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Greenhouse Irrigation System Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Greenhouse Irrigation System Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Overview

The greenhouse is a type of structure made up of the walls and roofs by using transparent material and plants are cultivated within the structure by maintaining temperature and other environmental conditions required for the growth of these plants. The irrigation system is a systematic distribution of water in a controlled way in order to avoid wastage and overuse of the water. The greenhouse irrigation system is type irrigation systems which are used especially for the greenhouse agricultural application.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Dynamics

Increasing food requirement worldwide along with a growing population is a major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, raising awareness regarding environmental concerns associated with wastage of water and uncertain climatic conditions is resulting in high adoption of greenhouse irrigation system globally. Moreover, increasing adoption of the greenhouse irrigation system in developing countries such as China and India is attributable to growing production of fruits and vegetables. This is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market. Furthermore, in order to increase production efficiency, various greenhouse experiments were conducted by using various irrigation methods such as plastic film mulching irrigation (PF), furrow irrigation (FI), and micro-sprinkler irrigation (MS) at Experimental Station, China Agricultural University, and Beijing.

However, the high cost associated with the setup and maintenance of the infrastructure may hamper growth of the global market.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the type segments, the drip irrigation systems segment is projected to account for a considerable share in terms of revenue in the global market.

Among the application segments, the vegetable & fruit crops segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to the high consumption of such products across the globe.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific greenhouse irrigation system market is expected to dominate the global market and continue its dominance, owing to strong penetration of greenhouses which is resulting in demand for the irrigation system.

In addition, an emerging country such as China and India, the adoption of greenhouse irrigation is anticipated to increase significantly, owing to the requirement of high production of food products coupled with a huge base of population. This is one of the key factor propelling growth of the target market in this region. For instance, according to the document published by India Brand Equity Foundation(IBEF), During 2017-18, production of food grain is estimated to record around 284.83 Mn tons the and for the year 2018-19, Government of India is targeting production of food grain of approximately 285.2 Mn tons.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sprinkler & Micro Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

Boom Irrigation Systems

Drip Irrigation Systems

Segmentation by Application:

Flower & Ornamental Crops

Vegetable & Fruit Crops

Others (Nursery Crops, Herbs)

