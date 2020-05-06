Global Green UPS Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green UPS Market market.

Global Green UPS Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global green UPS market report has been segmented as per KVA rating, application, and region.

Global Green UPS Market: Overview

Green uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is an electrical equipment or device mainly used to provide continuous power supply during power outage or electricity shortage. It has advanced monitoring and thermal designing system that help to reduce overall energy consumption. In addition, green UPS system save more energy as compared with traditional UPS device and effectively reduce heat generation in the system. The different kilo-volt-ampere (KVA) UPS systems available in the market for office and home use across the globe. Also, these UPS plays key role in many data centers, healthcare, finance, telecommunication industries, and small and medium size businesses across the globe.

Global Green UPS Market: Dynamics

Increasing environmental concerns, rising energy cost across the globe, and increasing demand for renewable and clean energy sources are key factors expected to fuel growth of the global green UPS market over the forecast period. In addition, growing information technology industry, rapid industrialization in many countries and rising number of data centers across the globe are major factors driving growth of the target market.

Growing demand for continuous power supply to protect sensitive equipment from the power fluctuation is another key factor expected to boost growth of the target market. In addition, increasing adoption power storage technologies to use during power cut or shortage across the globe resulting in growing demand for green UPS across the globe.

Furthermore, increasing technological innovations and developments expected to provide market expansion opportunity for manufacturers across the globe is another factor expected to result in high growth of target market during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness about green UPS technology among individuals and increasing cost of raw material are key factors expected to restraint growth of the global market.

Global Green UPS Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of the green UPS in many data centers across the globe is primary factor driving revenue growth of the data centers segment among application segment. In addition, rising demand for advanced green UPS in many healthcare, financial, and other industries across the globe is expected to support growth of the target market.

Global Green UPS Market: Region Analysis

The green UPS market in North America accounted for highest revenue share followed by market in Europe in the global market over the forecast period. The factors associated with this growth includes, high presence of data centers and rise in number of various industries in countries such as US, Canada, Germany, and France in these region. Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly energy saving equipment and rising government initiatives to reduce electricity consumption in countries in this region. Markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness significant growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising awareness about green UPS among individuals in these region.

Global Green UPS Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by KVA Rating:

Above 200 KVA UPS System

60 KVA-200 KVA UPS System

20 KVA-60 KVA UPS System

5 KVA-20 KVA UPS System

Less than 5 KVA UPS System

Segmentation by Application:

Data Centers

IT Networks/ Infrastructure

Telecommunications

Service Sector

