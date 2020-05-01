Global Green Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green Fibers market.

Natural fibers are often termed as green fibers or organic fibers, as they are obtained from natural sources, i.e. mainly plants and animals.

The global green fibers market is mainly driven by the textile industry. The textile industry has witnessed a sudden change since the 20th century, due to development in the field of synthetic fiber.

The production of green fibers requires specific soil and weather conditions, which are found mostly in subtropical regions. Attributing to this, China and India are two major producers of green fibers, however both consume a major share of production within the country itself.

The U.S. has been a major importer of green fibers since decades and will remain a major market for green fiber trade. The U.S. is followed by Latin American countries, such as Brazil, Argentina, and Peru which possess significant opportunities for growth of the green fiber market.

The global Green Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GreenFiber

Eco Fiber

Ecological fiber

Oregon Glove

Shanghai Tenure Bamboo Textile

Foss Manufacturing

Grasim Industries

Hayleys

EnviroTextiles

David C. Poole

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Regenerated Fibers

Others

Segment by Application

Textile Industry

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Others

