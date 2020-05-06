Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Graphics Processing Unit Database Market market.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global graphics processing unit database market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment mode, component, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market: Overview

A graphics processing unit is a single-chip processor that performs rapid mathematical calculations, primarily focused on rendering images and is widely used to improve performance and creation of video and graphics.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market: Dynamics

Increasing data generation by various sectors such as BFSI, IT, Telecom, and others is resulting in high adoption of graphics processing unit“accelerated tools owing to its high-performance computing and volume-weighted average price (VWAP), accurate computations feature is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global graphics processing unit database market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising demand for high performance computing systems and increasing implementation of graphics processing unit database for threat intelligence, fraud identification and prevention, and customer experience management services in various IT organizations is another factor estimated to fuel growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as data analytics and accelerated computing technology in various sectors is expected to support high adoption of graphics processing unit database owing to its cost-effectiveness and capability to address compute performance bottleneck by parallel processing of massive applications is another factor expected to support growth of the target market in the coming 10 years.

Increasing inclination towards artificial intelligence and machine learning facilitated workloads and growing demand for graphics processing unit in big data applications for data management, data computing, and live data streaming from IoT devices is expected to create a significant revenue opportunity for players in the global market over the forecast period.

However, increasing risk associated with data security, insufficient technical expertise, and limited graphics processing unit database capabilities are the factors may hamper demand for graphics processing unit database and restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of components, the tools segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing services that cater various data and analytics requirements such as data analytic solutions over a highly complex data streams and extreme workloads which derive insights in milliseconds and reduce latency among data-driven organizations by graphics processing unit database and analytics tools is a factor expected to support growth of tools segment market in the near future.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market: Regional Analysis

The graphics processing unit database market in the North America accounts for highest revenue share in the target market and is projected to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period followed by market in the Asia Pacific. High adoption of emerging technology, availability of advance IT infrastructure, and implementation of big data analytics among various organizations in countries such as US and Canada in the region, are some factors estimated to fuel growth of the North America graphics processing unit database market over the forecast period.

Global Graphics Processing Unit Database Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Deployment Mode:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segmentation on the Components:

Tools

GPU-Accelerated Analytics

GPU-Accelerated Databases

Services

Segmentation on the Basis of End-use Industry:

Manufacturing and Education

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

IT and Telecommunications

Media & Communication Services

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Food & Beverages, Government, Defence, Real Estate, Automotive, Utilities, etc.)

