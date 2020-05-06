Global Grape Seed Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Grape Seed Oil Market market.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global grape seed oil market report has been segmented on the type of extraction process, application, and region.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Overview

Grape seed oil is produced from pressed seeds of grapes. It is known for its antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant properties. Moreover, the grape seed oil is a by-product obtained in the making process of wine. It is a source of oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitoleic acid, stearic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid. It is also containing steroids, phenols, saturated fat, vitamin E in small amount, and a large number of poly-unsaturates. It is used in many applications in many industries including healthcare, food, and cosmetic. It is used in the production of moisturizers, balms, massage oils, and cream for sunburn. Grape seed oil is beneficial for acne, edema, arthritis, anti-aging, sunburns, weight loss, stress relief, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, visual impairment, hypertension, etc.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Dynamics

Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits such as lowering cholesterol, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, acne, wound healing, and other diseases is a key factor expected to drive the revenue growth of the global grape seed oil market over the next 10 years. In addition, increasing adoption of grape seed oil in cosmetics products such as moisturizers, lip balm, creams, sunscreen lotion, and many others is another factor projected to further fuel growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand for grape seed oil in the healthcare sector is projected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing inclination of individuals towards herbal and natural products is estimated to drive growth global market.

However, the high production cost of the grape seed oil is projected to restrain growth of the global grape seed oil market to a certain extent.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type of extraction process segments, the mechanical extraction process segment is projected to register a significant growth rate in the global market. The mechanical extraction process is the most effective process, as compared to another process, which is expected to drive growth of the segment.

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is projected to register moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for grape seed oil as a cooking oil and in the making of wine is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Region Analysis

The market in Europe is projected to account for a major share in terms of revenue in the global market and is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products among individuals in this region is a factor driving growth of the Europe grape seed oil market.

The market in North America is projected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue in the global market in the next few years. This is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturing and rapidly growing food sector in countries such as the US and Canada in this region.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type of extraction process:

Mechanical extraction process

Chemical extraction process

Segmentation by application:

Food & beverage industry

Cosmetic industry

Healthcare industry

