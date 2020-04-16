Global Granulometer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Granulometer market.

Granulometer is a device used for the analysis of particle sizes of active ingredients and excipients used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Granulometer market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the strong growth in the demand for pharmaceuticals. The growing manufacturing volumes of branded and generic drugs to meet the market demand contributes to the growth of the granulometer market, as manufacturing has to abide by the particle size needed for the drugs.

By particle size, nano particles are expected to record a significant growth, owing to the increasing focus on nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is in high demand in the recent times, owing to its ability to provide accurate diagnosis and disease treatment at molecular level.

The emerging markets in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are expected to record significant growth in the granulometer market, due to the high investments by the public and private players. Also, growing healthcare industry, strong growth in the pharmaceutical spending, and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The global Granulometer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Granulometer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Granulometer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Spectris

Beckman Coulter

CILAS

Microtrac

Fritsch

Horiba

Shimadzu

Sequoia Scientific

Malvern Instruments

Brookhaven Instruments

Cordouan

Mettler Toledo

ParticleMetric

Image Metrology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Particle Size

Micro Particle

Nanoparticle

Zeta Particle

Millimeter Particle

Others

By Device

Laser Granulometers

Sedimentation Granulometers

Light Scattering Granulometers

Others

Segment by Application

Drug Manufacturing Units

Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

