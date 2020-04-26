Global Golf Equipment Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Golf Equipment market.

Golf equipment includes various items, which are used to play the sport of golf. These include golf balls, shoes, bags, golf gloves, golf gear, and golf wear, club, club head cover, cart, towels, tees, ball markers, wedges, putters, and other devices that help golfers in various ways.

Growing popularity of golf across the world amongst older people and spur in golf tourism is driving the growth of the golf equipment market. The physical activity that golf provides is expected to be helpful. Furthermore, among golfers, mental and physical well being, together with improved performance and socializing are common motivations for playing the sport. There is a spur in golf tourism mainly due to the growing number of golf courses across the world, and increasing popularity of golf tournaments. Various countries are taking initiatives to drive golf tourism in their region. For instance, the tourism minister in India announced that the government would support efforts to entice more foreign golfers to the countrys approximately 220 golf courses.The declining number of golfers across the world might hamper the growth of the golf equipment market. According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF) the players who played golf on an actual golf course in 2016 fell by a significant number compared to 2015. However, the NGF reported the number of golfers who are beginners increased to a significant extent over 2015. Furthermore, the NGF reported that the number of dedicated golfers also grew in numbers. Dedicated golfers include those who call golf one of their several recreational pursuits or a favorite activity.

North America and Europe are expected to lead the golf equipment market owing to the presence of established golf equipment manufacturers. However, the growing popularity of the golf across countries such as India and China is expected to propel the growth of the golf equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acushnet Company

Amer Sports

Callway Golf Company

Dixon Golf

Roger Cleveland Golf Company

Fila Golf

Golfsmith International Holdings

TaylorMade Golf Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Golf Balls

Golf Clubs

Golf Shoes

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

