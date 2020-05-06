Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gluten-Free Pasta Market market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gluten-Free Pasta Market Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gluten-Free Pasta Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global gluten-free pasta market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Overview

The gluten-free diet is crucial for people with celiac disease and gluten allergies. Gluten-free food products exclude protein gluten which is generally found in grains such as barley, wheat, and rye, which are completely indigestible and cause inflammation in intestines. The gluten-free pasta helps to improve digestive systems, cholesterol levels, as well as to increase energy level.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Dynamics

Global gluten-free pasta market is driven by increasing demand for ready to eat food coupled with increasing population across the globe. In addition, increasing awareness regarding health concerns associated with the consumption of gluten-based products is expected to support revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives to promote a gluten-free diet along with increased spending capabilities are some of the key factors anticipated to augment target market growth.

A recent trend observed in the global market is high demand for non-GMO food products among the diet-conscious population, owing to health concerns associated with the gluten-based product.

However, bland taste as compared to gluten-based products and the high cost of gluten-free food products may hamper growth of target market over the forecast period.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the brown rice pasta is forecasted to register major growth in the global gluten-free pasta market owing to various nutritional benefits offered by it including vitamins, minerals, etc.

Among the sales channel segments, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares of the global market.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Regional Analysis

Europe gluten-free pasta market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the next coming years. In European countries, pasta is an integral part of the daily diet and other multiple cuisines. Hence, a strong base of pasta consuming population in countries of this region is a major factor expected to support the revenue growth of the target market. High production of pasta along with an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the region are some factors expected to propel target market growth over the forecast period. For Instance, according to a document published by the European Commission in 2017, around 5.4 Mn tons of pasta was produced in Europe. Asia Pacific gluten-free pasta market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adoption of western food culture and growing e-commerce sector. Moreover, rapidly expanding fast food restaurants and other food retail chains in developing countries such as India and China is another factor anticipated to propel growth of the target market in this region.

Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Retail Shops

Supermarket/Hypermarket

E-commerce

