Global Gluten-Free Food Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The gluten free food market has risen from strength to strength riding on the back of the soaring popularity of the food type to combat gluten sensitivity in worldwide population. World over, the proliferating demand for gluten free foods among people with celiac diseases has provided a firm base for the market to evolve. The various digestive benefits gluten free food possesses, along with the beneficial effect on intestinal health, has made the food popular in treating a range of metabolic disorders in worldwide population. The rising preference of gluten free food has in recent years created new revenue streams for food and beverage manufacturers. Several food producers have made a foray into the market with unique positioning strategies to reap the gains.

Owing to the concerted efforts of healthcare units, health awareness campaigns, and easy access to information, people have become inclined towards consuming healthy foods. Gluten-free food serves a variety of health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels in the body, and this is expected to create tremendous demand within the global market. Furthermore, gluten free food is less fattening, and hence, it is recommended for individuals who want to lose weight or cut down fats. Besides this, gluten free food is extremely useful for people suffering from digestive disorders. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is safe to project that the global market for gluten free food would trace an upward graph of growth over the coming years.

North America is anticipated to remain the dominant consumer with over 53% of the revenue share in 2016. The region is home to major food brands & companies that have extensive distribution networks and provide a wide array of commodities. Consumers in this market also have favorable perceptions regarding healthy gluten-free eatables, which is likely to boost industry growth.

The global Gluten-Free Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gluten-Free Food volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-Free Food market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Kelloggs Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Glutamel

Schar

Big Oz Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gluten Free Bakery Products

Gluten Free Baby Food

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Ready Meals

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

