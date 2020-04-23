Global Gluten-Free Bakery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gluten-Free Bakery market.

Gluten is a type of protein found in grains such as wheat, rye, barley, and others. The consumption of gluten might irritate the lining of the small intestine leading to a weaker immune system in certain people with the pre-existing auto-immune condition. The long-term consumption of gluten foods leads to the destruction of villi in intestines.

The global gluten-free bakery market is growing due to various factors such as the rise in the number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies along with the increasing demand for bakery products with gluten-free claims. The increasing awareness about the ill effects of gluten intolerance and the rising number of people with celiac disease will further contribute toward the growth of global gluten-free bakery market.

EMEA accounted for the major market shares during 2016. The region is witnessing a rise in awareness about food intolerances and new product launches. Factors such as the increasing preference of consumers in Germany towards products with high protein content in flours will fuel the growth of the market in this region. Vendors are increasingly focusing on following strategic alliances and are also acquiring gluten-free bakery brands to diversify and strengthen their product portfolios.

The global Gluten-Free Bakery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gluten-Free Bakery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gluten-Free Bakery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Pinnacle Foods

Dr. SchAr

Hain Celestial

General Mills

Aleias Gluten Free Foods

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods

Doves Farm

Ener-G Foods

Genius Foods

Kellogg

Warburtons

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gluten-Free Bread

Gluten-Free Biscuits

Cookies

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

